HARBOLD - Lynn A.
Our beloved father passed away on June 17, 2020, in Buffalo, NY. Mr. Harbold played in the BPO from 1959 to 1998 and became Principal Percussionist under Lucas Foss in 1971. He also performed with Young Audiences, taught percussion at U.B., and mentored many. Born in Franklintown, PA in 1936 to Charles A. Harbold and Sarah E. Harbold (Jones); he is survived by his sister, Cheryl Carter; three children, Leith Chamberlain, Shelley (John) Glim and Jill (Colin) Barrick; his two grandchildren, Sara (Jeffrey) Spoth and Madison Chamberlain; and his great-grandchild, Beckett Spoth. There will be a Celebration of Lynn's Life at a later date. Go to: facebook.com/Lynn-Harbold-101907601578630/
for updated info or email leithdesign@gmail.com. To honor Lynn, in lieu of gifts or flowers, practice love, selflessness, and humility.