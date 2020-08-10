1/1
Lynn E. (Engler) HOOD
1962 - 2020
HOOD - Lynn E. (nee Engler)
Of Lancaster, NY, August 8, 2020. Beloved mother of Katilyn (Derrick) Wojcik, Andrew and Sabrina (fiancé Thomas DeJohn) Hood; loving companion of Don Dickinson; sister of Janice Zammiello and James (Jean) Engler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lynn was a good friend to all. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Friday morning, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Masks required. Pleaser share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster

