HOOD - Lynn E. (nee Engler)
Of Lancaster, NY, August 8, 2020. Beloved mother of Katilyn (Derrick) Wojcik, Andrew and Sabrina (fiancé Thomas DeJohn) Hood; loving companion of Don Dickinson; sister of Janice Zammiello and James (Jean) Engler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Lynn was a good friend to all. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 4-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, Friday morning, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Masks required. Pleaser share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com