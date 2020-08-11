1/1
Lynn M. DANKS
Danks - Lynn M.
Of West Seneca, August 7, 2020. Devoted wife of Michael Danks; beloved mom of Amber, Alex, and the late Anastasia Danks; loving daughter of Lee and Carol Beals; sister of Rob (Sheri) and Paul (Sherri) Beals; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received Wednesday from 11 AM-2 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca. Services will be held privately. Flowers and donations to the SPCA in Lynn's memory are gratefully appreciated. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral services provided by
Curtin Funeral Home, Inc.
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 674-5776
