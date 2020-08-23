1/1
M. John PHILLIPS
{ "" }
PHILLIPS - M. John
Entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Joanne Phillips; brother of Marie (Larry) Thompson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. John will be laid to rest at the East Otto Cemetery. John was in partnership with Dennis Westberg of WJJL, AM 1440 radio station from 1992-2019. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 668-5666
