Entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Joanne Phillips; brother of Marie (Larry) Thompson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. John will be laid to rest at the East Otto Cemetery. John was in partnership with Dennis Westberg of WJJL, AM 1440 radio station from 1992-2019. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPEL, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com