BUSCAGLIA - Madonna F. "Donna" (nee Donnelly)
July 20, 2020, beloved wife of William K. Buscaglia, Jr.; loving mother of Elizabeth (Christopher Fetter) Buscaglia, David Buscaglia, Alexis (David) Gordon and Andrew (fiancée Catherine Kelly) Buscaglia; dear grandmother of Lucille, Theodore, Sabine and Esmé; daughter of the late Eugene and Helen (nee Fox) Donnelly; sister of Rosemary (Joseph) Sacco, William Donnelly and the late Kathleen (Robert) Barthol and James (Joanne) Donnelly; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was privately held.