Madonna F. "Donna" (Donnelly) BUSCAGLIA
BUSCAGLIA - Madonna F. "Donna" (nee Donnelly)
July 20, 2020, beloved wife of William K. Buscaglia, Jr.; loving mother of Elizabeth (Christopher Fetter) Buscaglia, David Buscaglia, Alexis (David) Gordon and Andrew (fiancée Catherine Kelly) Buscaglia; dear grandmother of Lucille, Theodore, Sabine and Esmé; daughter of the late Eugene and Helen (nee Fox) Donnelly; sister of Rosemary (Joseph) Sacco, William Donnelly and the late Kathleen (Robert) Barthol and James (Joanne) Donnelly; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service was privately held. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
