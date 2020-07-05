OGORCHOCK - Mae

(nee Stanton)

Of Tonawanda entered into rest peacefully at the age of 94 on June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Ogorchock, dear mother of Robert Ogorchock Jr. of Kaneohe, HA and Paula Gehm of Tonawanda, NY and the late Catherine Myers White and Dennis (Barbara) Ogorchock. Cherished grandmother of Robert (Nikki) Ogorchock III, Lawrence Myers II, Deanna (Christopher) Myers Haas, Tracey Myers, Todd (Dawn) Gehm, Tricia (Chris Allard) Gehm, Dennis Ogorchock Jr., Rebecca Hooker, Anthony Ogorchock, Christina Ogorchock and Matthew Ogorchock, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Loving sister of Gordon Stanton of Mansfield, PA, also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Mae was born in DuBois, PA in 1926 to Frederick and Catherine (Young) Stanton and moved to Tonawanda at the age of 6 where she spent the rest of her life as a Homemaker. Mae was on the Board of Directors at the YWCA of the Tonawandas and was a volunteer at DeGraff Memorial Hospital for over 35 years and was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Tonawanda.

Mae has donated her body to the UB Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of Mae's life to be announced at a later date.







