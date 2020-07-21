1/
Marc MALINOWSKI
MALINOWSKI - Marc
July 20, 2020, age 49. Beloved husband of Megan (nee Parke); dear father of Jessica (Jordan) Meeks; loving grandfather of Ellyson and Denver; son of Frank and Patricia Malinowski; son-in-law of Debbi Gilbert and the late Richard Sheehan; brother of Erin (Matthew) Wallace; brother-in-law of Beth (Tom) Nocera; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 2-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Marc was a US Army veteran and a member of Twin Village VFW. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to WNY Heroes, www.wnyheroes.org and Veterans One Stop www.vocwny.org. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church
2 entries
July 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss Megan!
Jen Urbanski
Friend
July 21, 2020
Fishing , racing Rc cars , off roading building trucks , or just a ride out on the motorcycles it was always a joy to have marc around and out with us , Gonna miss him!
ken j basinski
Friend
