Marc MALINOWSKI

MALINOWSKI - Marc
July 20, 2020, age 49. Beloved husband of Megan (nee Parke); dear father of Jessica (Jordan) Meeks; loving grandfather of Ellyson and Denver; son of Frank and Patricia Malinowski; son-in-law of Debbi Gilbert and the late Richard Sheehan; brother of Erin (Matthew) Wallace; brother-in-law of Beth (Tom) Nocera; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 2-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Marc was a US Army veteran and a member of Twin Village VFW. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to WNY Heroes, www.wnyheroes.org
and Veterans One Stop www.vocwny.org
. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com