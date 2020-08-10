ROBINSON - Marcene D. "Mark"
Affectionately known as Mark, entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2020. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 4 PM-7 PM, and Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 10 AM-11 AM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Private Home Going Services for immediate family will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11 AM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com