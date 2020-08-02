1/1
Marcia Adair (Hube) TOWNSEND
TOWNSEND - Marcia Adair
(nee Hube)
Passed away on July 16, 2020. She was born July 29, 1956 in Brockport, NY and was salutatorian of Brockport High School, class of 1974. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in French at SUNY Fredonia and later her Master's in Education at Niagara University. She is survived by her husband, Mike Townsend, and her children; Kecia (Corey) Nicholson, Katherine (William) Bonczar, and Kyle (Kathryn) Townsend, her sister, Elizabeth (Jon) Barrett, and grandchildren Barrett Nicholson, Liam Bonczar, and Makenna Bonczar. She was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Joan (née Robinson) Hube. The family will be present Thursday, August 6th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). A graveside committal service will be held Friday, August 7th in the Lakeview Cemetery, 4988 Lake Road, S. Brockport, NY. The family will be present at the grave-site to receive friends prior to the committal from 10:30 to 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
