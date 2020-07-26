1/1
Margaret (Mastandrea) HESS
1925 - 2020
HESS - Margaret
(nee Mastandrea)
Passed away, July 20, 2020. Devoted mother of David Hess (Mary Hess) and Margaret Hartman Czaplicki (Richard Czaplicki); beloved wife of late Marvin Hess; loving grandmother of Wendy Sine (Kurt Sine); fond great-grandmother of Jake Sine and Hayden Sine; dear friend of Wendy Rowland; predeceased by her parents Angela (nee Furio) and Joseph Mastandrea; her sisters Angeline, Anna, Joesphine, and Mary; brother Pat and sister-in-law Rita. Margaret was a retiree of IAM Union Workers and then joined the Buffamonte Family and co-workers who became friends at Parkside Candy for 25 years, where she managed at the Eastern Hills Store, until she retired at the age of 89 years old. Services were held privately. Share your condolences with the family at www.Pietszak.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
