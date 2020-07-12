REED - Margaret L. "Marty"

Born January 23, 1930, in Auburn, NY. Passed away June 4, 2020. Loving sister of Dorothy (Richard) Wiggins; survived by her loving and devoted "son" Mark (Mary) Konieczny; by step-children Loraine (Richard) Krug and Lee (late Cheri) Reed; grandchildren Nicholas (MacKenzie), Jeffrey (Jennifer), Rob (Michele), Amy (Dan), and Heather (Rob). Margaret enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren, Austin, Jazlyn, Alexa, Kailey, Sofia, Logan and Lola; also survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins; daughter of the late Kenneth and Frances Lafavor; predeceased by her husbands, Claire Littell and Lorin Reed; brother Richard Lafavor; and daughter Susan Konieczny. Margaret enjoyed reading and traveling with her sister. She enjoyed summer picnics and spending holidays with her family. Margaret spent the last three years as a resident of Our Lady of Peace Nursing and Rehab Center. Memorial Services are scheduled for July 19, 2020, at 11 AM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Face masks and social distancing in effect. Private Burial being held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations requested by the family to the Our Lady of Peace Nursing and Rehab Center in Margaret's memory.







