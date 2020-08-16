MUSIAL - Margaret M.
Suddenly on August 14, 2020, at the age of 70. Margaret left this earth to be with the Lord. She was a Minister of the St. Francis Fraternity and a Secular Franciscan for over 30 years. A loving and dedicated activist for Peace & Justice, Marge was the area liaison for the Holy Name Province, and also served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at the Church. The beloved daughter of the late Phyllis (nee Komorowski) and Alphonse F. Musial; devoted sister of Jim (Sue), Mary Lou (Ron) Radziwon and Mike (late Diane) Musial; loving aunt of Kristin (Darryl) Smith, Sara (Luke) Weaver, Laura (Bernard) Blocho, Julianne (Ethan) Hansen, Scott (Kelly Wendt) and Allison Musial; great-aunt of Lainie and Evan Smith, Aidan and Cora Weaver, Benny and Eleanor Blocho; also survived by several cousins and many friends. Family will be present Friday 3-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to gather at SS Columba-Brigid Church (75 Hickory at Eagle St, 14204), Saturday from 9 to 10 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to SS Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St., 14204, Peaceprints of WNY- St. Patrick Pantry, 1119 William St, 14206, or Mt. Irenaeus, PO Box 100, West Clarksville, NY 14786. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Marge's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share your condolences online at www.Pietszak.com