Dunz - Margaret R. "Peggy" (nee Berges)
Of Hamburg, NY, August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Dunz; loving mother of Michael Dunz, Kristine (Joseph) Sautter and the late David (Susan) Dunz; cherished grandmother of William, Bradley, Brandon and Brayden Dunz, Elena and Lucas Dunz, Emily Gollus and Robert Sautter; dearest daughter of the late Clarence and Laurine (nee Yule) Berges; dear sister of Thomas (Barbara) Berges, Elizabeth (late David) Dougherty, Frederick Berges, Daniel (Janet) Berges, Cheryl (Mary Gattie) Berges, Michelle (Robert) Tenebruso and the late Richard Berges; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Face coverings will be required at the Funeral Home and Church. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com