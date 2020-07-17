1/1
Margaret S. (Sullivan) MALOY
MALOY - Margaret S.
(nee Sullivan)
Of Kenmore, July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to James M. Maloy; dear mother of Mary Kate (Cory) Morrow and Ann (Richard) Stefanski; loving grandmother of Elliot, Alexander, Finn and Catherine; sister of Maura Sullivan and the late Pete Sullivan; special aunt of Jimmy and Elizabeth Crook and many other nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 event, a Celebration of Life is planned in Buffalo, November 2020 and another in her home town Shippensburg, PA, later this summer. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to American Diabetes Assco., 315 Alberta Dr., Suite 102, Amherst 14226, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 17, 2020.
