LAURIA - Margaret T. (nee Pera)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on July 10, 2020. Beloved mother of Roseann Green and Vincent Lauria; cherished grandmother of Joshua (Kristen) Green and Gabrielle (James) Doherty; adored great-grandmother of Forrest and Ava; dear sister of Rose (late Anthony) Walker, Tom (late Theresa) and the late Paul (late Rosemarie) Pera. Private service. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com