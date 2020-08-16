KNODEL - Margery G.
(nee Goldsmith)
Of Tonawanda, NY, August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Knodel; dear mother of James (Sue), William IV (Ann) and Richard (Molly) Knodel; loving grandmother of Lindsay (Anthony), Jimmy (Kerrie), Robbie, (Cicely) Jeff (Bethany), Kelly, Kristen (Bijan), Alexandra, Eric (Sarah); great-grandmother of Reagan, Collins, AJ, Maggie, Olivia, Stella, Margot, Brynn and Bryson; sister of the late Jack (Iris) Goldsmith. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at White Chapel Memorial Park, 3210 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY on Monday, August 17th, at 11AM (please assemble at cemetery entrance). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship (http://www.camelotaz.org
). Please donate and designate it in Margery Knodel's name. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.