1/1
Margery G. (Goldsmith) KNODEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KNODEL - Margery G.
(nee Goldsmith)
Of Tonawanda, NY, August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Knodel; dear mother of James (Sue), William IV (Ann) and Richard (Molly) Knodel; loving grandmother of Lindsay (Anthony), Jimmy (Kerrie), Robbie, (Cicely) Jeff (Bethany), Kelly, Kristen (Bijan), Alexandra, Eric (Sarah); great-grandmother of Reagan, Collins, AJ, Maggie, Olivia, Stella, Margot, Brynn and Bryson; sister of the late Jack (Iris) Goldsmith. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at White Chapel Memorial Park, 3210 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst, NY on Monday, August 17th, at 11AM (please assemble at cemetery entrance). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship (http://www.camelotaz.org). Please donate and designate it in Margery Knodel's name. Condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
White Chapel Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY 14217
(716) 877-7979
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
We will miss you Aunt Marge. You were always so good to us. We always said When Luke was born and he had those blue eyes, that they came from you!!!! ✝ May God Bless You and Keep You. May His perpetual light shine upon you. May your soul through the mercy of God rest in peace.
Erica Geraci
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved