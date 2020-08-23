WESTBROOK - Margo B.
(nee Bartholomy)
August 17, 2020, age 79. Beloved wife of 61 years to Theodore E. "Ted" Westbrook; loving mother of Lori J. Rende, Theodore E. Jr. and Thomas P. (Laurie) Westbrook; cherished grandmother of Jillian (Christopher), Jaclyn, Justin, Jordan, Derek, Brandon and Megan; adored great-grandmother of Hayden and Ava; dear sister of Paul (Joan) Bartholomy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com