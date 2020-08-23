1/1
Margo B. (Bartholomy) WESTBROOK
WESTBROOK - Margo B.
(nee Bartholomy)
August 17, 2020, age 79. Beloved wife of 61 years to Theodore E. "Ted" Westbrook; loving mother of Lori J. Rende, Theodore E. Jr. and Thomas P. (Laurie) Westbrook; cherished grandmother of Jillian (Christopher), Jaclyn, Justin, Jordan, Derek, Brandon and Megan; adored great-grandmother of Hayden and Ava; dear sister of Paul (Joan) Bartholomy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14209
(716) 883-9200
