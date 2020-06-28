HAMILTON - Margot P.
(nee Kompalla)
Of Williamsville, NY, June 22, 2020, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Willard P. Hamilton; dearest mother of Barbara Hamilton (Jeffrey M. Freedman, Esq.), Dr. Joanne Sag (Richard, MD), and the late Paul M. Hamilton; grandmother of Leah Sag, MD (Timothy Tichy), Arielle Sag, and Devin Sag; great-grandmother of Amelia and Natasha Tichy; sister of Irma (late Albert) Kordinak and the late Richard (Susan) Kompalla. A Celebration of Margot's Life will be held at a future date. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
(nee Kompalla)
Of Williamsville, NY, June 22, 2020, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Willard P. Hamilton; dearest mother of Barbara Hamilton (Jeffrey M. Freedman, Esq.), Dr. Joanne Sag (Richard, MD), and the late Paul M. Hamilton; grandmother of Leah Sag, MD (Timothy Tichy), Arielle Sag, and Devin Sag; great-grandmother of Amelia and Natasha Tichy; sister of Irma (late Albert) Kordinak and the late Richard (Susan) Kompalla. A Celebration of Margot's Life will be held at a future date. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.