Margot P. (Kompalla) HAMILTON
HAMILTON - Margot P.
(nee Kompalla)
Of Williamsville, NY, June 22, 2020, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Willard P. Hamilton; dearest mother of Barbara Hamilton (Jeffrey M. Freedman, Esq.), Dr. Joanne Sag (Richard, MD), and the late Paul M. Hamilton; grandmother of Leah Sag, MD (Timothy Tichy), Arielle Sag, and Devin Sag; great-grandmother of Amelia and Natasha Tichy; sister of Irma (late Albert) Kordinak and the late Richard (Susan) Kompalla. A Celebration of Margot's Life will be held at a future date. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
