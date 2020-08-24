1/1
Maria A. (Kelchlin) SCHALBERG
SCHALBERG - Maria A.
(nee Kelchlin)
Of Alden, NY, after a long illness passed away, August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence Schalberg; dear mother of Debbie (Dan) Carder, Susan (Late Blaine) Haefner, Denise (Michael) Munn and the late Barbara (James) Kotas; step-mother of James (Linda) Schalberg and Susan Jones; also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Ruth (late Robert) Broska, Shirley (Florian) Markowski and the late Kenneth (late Rita), Floyd (Marie), Alice (Edward) Daniel, Bernice (Late Leonard) Nadrowski, Eugene (Sandra) and James Kelchlin; survived also by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial from the Church of the Annunciation, Elma, NY, Wednesday, at 10:00 AM (Assemble at Church). Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Tuesday, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. As you attend, please be mindful of face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Thank you for your understanding. Please share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY 14004
(716) 937-7411
