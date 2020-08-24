SCHALBERG - Maria A.
(nee Kelchlin)
Of Alden, NY, after a long illness passed away, August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence Schalberg; dear mother of Debbie (Dan) Carder, Susan (Late Blaine) Haefner, Denise (Michael) Munn and the late Barbara (James) Kotas; step-mother of James (Linda) Schalberg and Susan Jones; also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; sister of Ruth (late Robert) Broska, Shirley (Florian) Markowski and the late Kenneth (late Rita), Floyd (Marie), Alice (Edward) Daniel, Bernice (Late Leonard) Nadrowski, Eugene (Sandra) and James Kelchlin; survived also by many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial from the Church of the Annunciation, Elma, NY, Wednesday, at 10:00 AM (Assemble at Church). Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY. Tuesday, 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. As you attend, please be mindful of face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Thank you for your understanding. Please share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com