Maria Louise "Elisa" (Appiani) TRINCIA
TRINCIA - Maria Louise "Elisa" (nee Appiani)
Of North Tonawanda, July 28, 2020, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Trincia; loving mother of Daniela (Rocco) Giansante, Paula Trincia and Franca Trincia; devoted grandmother of Sonia and Marco Giansante; great-grandmother of six; sister of Anna Marie (late Thomas) Sykes, late Antonia (late Vince) Sardini, late Giannni (Lillian) Appiani, late Romano (Adua) Appiani, late Luigi and late Concetta Appiani; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be private. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, July 31, 2020, from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 57 Center Street, North Tonawanda, at 9:30 AM. Face covering, and social distancing required. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OLC Parish or Niagara Hospice. Live stream of the Funeral Mass will be at https://nt-olc.org/live-stream/ Arrangements by WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, guest registry at www.wattengel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 30, 2020.
