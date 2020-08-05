1/
Maria (Kys) SLUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SLUK - Maria (nee Kys)
August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Sluk and the late Marian Zlotorzynski; dear step-mother of Alejandro Sluk of Rochester, NY, Andres Sluk of Seattle, WA, the late Sergio Sluk of Argentina and Angelica Baraban; also survived by 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister of the late Walter Kys; aunt of Helena Dytiuk. The family will be present at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy Street, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where the Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael A. Di Vincenzo Funeral Home
1122 East Lovejoy Street
Buffalo, NY 14206-1129
(716) 892-7713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael A. Di Vincenzo Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved