SLUK - Maria (nee Kys)

August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Sluk and the late Marian Zlotorzynski; dear step-mother of Alejandro Sluk of Rochester, NY, Andres Sluk of Seattle, WA, the late Sergio Sluk of Argentina and Angelica Baraban; also survived by 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister of the late Walter Kys; aunt of Helena Dytiuk. The family will be present at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy Street, Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where the Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times.







