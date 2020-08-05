ANGRISANO - Marian "Mickey" (nee Blackowicz)
Of Kenmore, August 2, 2020. Wife of 65 years to the late Paul J. Angrisano; dear mother of Paul (Karleen Jo) Angrisano, and Margaret E. "Peggy" (Michael F.) Lenartowicz; loving grandmother of Michael (Elaine) Lenartowicz, Kristin (George III) Lodick, Todd and Jeffrey Seychew; great-grandmother of Michael, Noris Lenartowicz, Mary Katherine, Gabriella, Briana (Jafar Wishah), and George IV Lodick, India and Sabine Seychew; sister of William (Jo Ann) Blake; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, from 3-7 PM, at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Saturday at 11 AM. Please meet at church and be mindful of required face masks, social distancing, and funeral home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com