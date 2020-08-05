1/1
Marian "Mickey" (Blackowicz) ANGRISANO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANGRISANO - Marian "Mickey" (nee Blackowicz)
Of Kenmore, August 2, 2020. Wife of 65 years to the late Paul J. Angrisano; dear mother of Paul (Karleen Jo) Angrisano, and Margaret E. "Peggy" (Michael F.) Lenartowicz; loving grandmother of Michael (Elaine) Lenartowicz, Kristin (George III) Lodick, Todd and Jeffrey Seychew; great-grandmother of Michael, Noris Lenartowicz, Mary Katherine, Gabriella, Briana (Jafar Wishah), and George IV Lodick, India and Sabine Seychew; sister of William (Jo Ann) Blake; predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, from 3-7 PM, at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Saturday at 11 AM. Please meet at church and be mindful of required face masks, social distancing, and funeral home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved