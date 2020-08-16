CARLUZZO - Marian L.
(nee Yager)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest August 14, 2020. Beloved mother of Becky (Wade) Phillips; cherished grandmother of two grandsons; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (nee Henning) Yager; dear sister of Thomas (Mary) Yager, Kathy (Edward) Fisher, Peggy (David) Witkowski, Helen Yager, Patty Anderson, Donna (Anthony) Zitnik, William (Sue) Yager, John Yager and the late Dennis (Donna) Yager; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Monday from 4-6 PM, for a gathering in Marian's memory. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. PURSUANT OF THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33 PERCENT OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com