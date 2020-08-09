LUKSIN - Marie A. (nee DeVeso)
August 8, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Stanley E. Luksin; loving mother of Robert J. (Diane) and Samuel W. (Gloria) Troup; cherished grandmother of Lisa (late John), Corey, Christina, Colleen (Marcel), Angela and Samantha; adored great-grandmother of 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Annette (late Robert) Swan, Frank, Samuel Jr. (late Charlotte), Carmen (Wanda) and James (late Joanne) DeVeso; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com