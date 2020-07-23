1/1
Marie D. (DiPuma) BONI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONI - Marie D. (nee Dipuma)
Of Lancaster, NY, passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Anthony Boni; beloved mother of Diane Hassell and Jacqueline (Richard Millerski) Boni; grandmother to Patrick (Valerie), Anthony, Thomas and Charles Hassell; cherished Yaa Yaa to Tegan, Saraia and Patrick III; also survived by many relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 1:30 PM at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. Marie was a member of the Our Lady of Pompeii Holy Rosary Society. Share your condolences at SmolarekCares.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Smolarek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Smolarek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 668-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smolarek Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved