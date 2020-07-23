BONI - Marie D. (nee Dipuma)
Of Lancaster, NY, passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving wife of the late Anthony Boni; beloved mother of Diane Hassell and Jacqueline (Richard Millerski) Boni; grandmother to Patrick (Valerie), Anthony, Thomas and Charles Hassell; cherished Yaa Yaa to Tegan, Saraia and Patrick III; also survived by many relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 1:30 PM at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. Marie was a member of the Our Lady of Pompeii Holy Rosary Society. Share your condolences at SmolarekCares.com