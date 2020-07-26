1/1
Marie Elizabeth (Bonk) CURTIN
CURTIN - Marie Elizabeth
(nee Bonk)
Age 53, passed away peacefully on July 18th, after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer in North Las Vegas, NV. Long-time resident of North Tonawanda, she is survived by husband John Cary Curtin; children John Michael and Molly Jane Curtin (Alex Marjie) and grandson Skyler Christopher Curtin; daughter of Kathleen Bonk and the late Jerome Bonk, youngest of three children; daughter-in-law of Ronald and Beatrice Curtin of Forestville, NY. Heaven gained an angel who was as much an angel here on Earth. Services held privately by invitation only.



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
