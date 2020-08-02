DeWITT-GERRIER - Marie G. (nee Cassetta)
July 23, 2020. Loving wife of the late William DeWitt (1958-1995) and Eugene Gerrier (2005-2019); beloved mother of Bruce (Christina Welch) DeWitt and Laura (John) Maccagnano; loving grandmother of Troy (Dana Reger) Maccagnano and Torri (Steven) Garvey and the late Suzanne Welch DeWitt; also survived by numerous cousins. Marie graduated from Annunciation High School and Albright Art School (Buffalo Fine Arts Academy). She worked for several years as the Art Directer at the Courier Express in Buffalo. Services were held privately by the family. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.