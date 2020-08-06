1/1
Marie G. (Gilber) NADOLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NADOLNY - Marie G. (nee Gilbert)
July 31, 2020, beloved wife of the late Eugene Nadolny and the late Henry Blach; cherished mother of Ellen (Edward Gelia) Bieler; stepmother of William (Elizabeth) and Robert (Marcia) Nadolny; grandmother of Lexi (George) Jong, Sarah (Peter Johnson) Nadolny, Lindsay (Chris) Horsman, Kristin Gelia and Lauren (Nick) Salvatore; great-grandmother of six; survived by many loving dear friends and her loved companion Guinness. Family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, SPCA of Erie County or BestSelf. Marie was a longstanding member of the Lancaster Garden Club and a Director of the Floral Department for the Erie County Fair. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY 14221
7166328200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved