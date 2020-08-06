NADOLNY - Marie G. (nee Gilbert)
July 31, 2020, beloved wife of the late Eugene Nadolny and the late Henry Blach; cherished mother of Ellen (Edward Gelia) Bieler; stepmother of William (Elizabeth) and Robert (Marcia) Nadolny; grandmother of Lexi (George) Jong, Sarah (Peter Johnson) Nadolny, Lindsay (Chris) Horsman, Kristin Gelia and Lauren (Nick) Salvatore; great-grandmother of six; survived by many loving dear friends and her loved companion Guinness. Family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Saturday, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, SPCA of Erie County or BestSelf. Marie was a longstanding member of the Lancaster Garden Club and a Director of the Floral Department for the Erie County Fair. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com