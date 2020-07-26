1/
Marilyn A. BEGIN
BEGIN - Marilyn A.
April 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edmond L. and Antoinette (nee Schwartz) Begin; loving cousin of Mary
(Raymond) Delbert and Mark (Barbara)
Schwartz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, where Memorials may be made. Please assemble at church and please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required for Mass. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be share at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
