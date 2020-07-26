BEGIN - Marilyn A.
April 19, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Edmond L. and Antoinette (nee Schwartz) Begin; loving cousin of Mary
(Raymond) Delbert and Mark (Barbara)
Schwartz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, where Memorials may be made. Please assemble at church and please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required for Mass. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be share at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com