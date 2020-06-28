LEE - Marilyn A.
Age 84, of the Town of Amherst, June 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Marilyn was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved traveling, shopping and cross country skiing, but most of all she loved her family. Beloved mother of Pamela (Gregory) Stepsky and Robert G. (Ann) Belstadt; grandmother of Keegan, Alexis, and Mia. No prior visitation, a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a future date. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240, or First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Condolences may be shared at www.FRETTHOLDFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.