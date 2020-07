COHEN - Marilyn J.On July 22, 2020, of Getzville, NY. Sister of the late Marjorie Berzon, late Gloria Lightman and the late Dr. Peter Cohen; sister-in-law of Norma Cohen; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in her memory to a charity of the donor's choice . Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Please visit the family guest book online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com