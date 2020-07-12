LEHSTEN - Marion J.
July 9, 2020, age 73. Beloved daughter of the late Orville and Alfreda (nee Mazurkiewicz) Lehsten; loving sister of the late Jayne Lehsten; she will be sadly missed by two uncles, godchildren, cousins, and cherished friends. The family will be present Tuesday from 10-11 AM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences on Marion's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com