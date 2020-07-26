WOLBERT - Marion K.
(nee Schierlitz)
July 21, 2020, age 93. Wife of the late Raymond; mother of David (Kim) (late Nicole), Mark (Rachel), and James (Cheryl); loving grandmother of Mark (Kristen), Jamie (Emily), David (Becca), Dana (Jacob) Reeves, Adam (Megan), Matthew (Nikki), Christopher, Selah, and the late Peter; great-grandmother of Callahan, Landon, Rory, Samuel and Cole; sister of Anne (late William) Goetzman, Helen (late Kevin) Mulvey, Julie (late Frank) Scibetta, William (Angelina) Schierlitz, and the late John (late Marilyn) Schierlitz; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 2-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks East of Dick Rd.). A Service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church to be announced at a future date. Marion had sung in church choirs from childhood to maturity and was a member of "Sing N Strings." Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com