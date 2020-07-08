1/1
Marjorie A. (DeNardo) DIXON
DIXON - Marjorie A.
(nee DeNardo)
July 7, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Joseph P. Dixon Sr.; dear mother of Joseph P., Jr. (Cheryl) and Donna Marie (Ken) Kuebler; loving grandmother of Amber Dixon and Kevin (Sue Ann) Kuebler; great-grandmother of Reyna Reimer; sister of John DeNardo. Friends will be received on Thursday, from 10 AM to 12 PM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where prayers will follow at 12 PM. Marjorie was a member of the Seneca Hose Ladies Auxiliary. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME - Buffalo
1884 South Park Ave
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 822-4371
