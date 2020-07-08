DIXON - Marjorie A.
(nee DeNardo)
July 7, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Wife of the late Joseph P. Dixon Sr.; dear mother of Joseph P., Jr. (Cheryl) and Donna Marie (Ken) Kuebler; loving grandmother of Amber Dixon and Kevin (Sue Ann) Kuebler; great-grandmother of Reyna Reimer; sister of John DeNardo. Friends will be received on Thursday, from 10 AM to 12 PM, at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where prayers will follow at 12 PM. Marjorie was a member of the Seneca Hose Ladies Auxiliary. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com