HAGGERTY - Marjorie H.

(nee Milks)

July 21, 2020, beloved wife of Michael A. Haggerty; daughter of the late Rollin and the late Veronica "Vera" (nee McNiff); step-daughter of the late Alice C. Milks; sister of Marilyn (late Richard) Corcoran, Dan Milks, Elizabeth (Ken) Barnes and the late Neil (Donna) Milks; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY. 828-1846 (Same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie) where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to Canonization of Father Nelson Baker. Face mask and social distancing will be required at all times.







