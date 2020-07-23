1/
Marjorie H. (Milks) HAGGERTY
HAGGERTY - Marjorie H.
(nee Milks)
July 21, 2020, beloved wife of Michael A. Haggerty; daughter of the late Rollin and the late Veronica "Vera" (nee McNiff); step-daughter of the late Alice C. Milks; sister of Marilyn (late Richard) Corcoran, Dan Milks, Elizabeth (Ken) Barnes and the late Neil (Donna) Milks; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY. 828-1846 (Same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie) where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be made to Canonization of Father Nelson Baker. Face mask and social distancing will be required at all times.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cusack Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cusack Funeral Home
Cusack Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 828-1846
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Mike and family of Marjorie. We were saddened to learn of Marjorie's passing, and extend the heartfelt sympathies of the membership of the Steel Plant Museum of WNY and retirees of the Galvanized Products Division of Bethlehem Steel, Lackawanna.
Don Williams, SPM of WNY
Don Williams
Friend
