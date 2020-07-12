1/1
Mark E. FEHRINGER
FEHRINGER - Mark E.
52, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on May 27, 2020 following a brief illness. Beloved son of Jean Fehringer and Kenneth (MaryAnn) Fehringer; survived by daughter, Kaila and son, Gavin Fehringer; brother of Kimberly (Robert) Schroder; uncle to Lindsay Schroder Caron, Lauren, and Eric Schroder; great-uncle to Liam Schroder; nephew to Deborah Natalizia. Mark was born in Cheektowaga, NY, on January 5, 1968 and attended Maryvale High School for 1 year. Graduated Valedictorian from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada and continued on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from UNLV. Mark excelled in football, baseball, and hockey with hockey being his true love. Mark also served 20 years with the Nevada Highway Patrol and worked in Corporate Security at MGM Resorts. At Mark's request, there will be no services in his passing.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
