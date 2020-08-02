COLEMAN - Mark F.
Of Buffalo, NY, suddenly, July 23, 2020, at age 55. Loving son of the late Frank B. and Rosalie (Mattea) Coleman; devoted fiancée of Paul Washington; beloved brother of David (Carmel), Robert (Saundra) and Ronald (Celeste) Coleman; dear uncle of Jeffrey, Paul (Stephanie) and Matthew Coleman; a host of relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Ave., Buffalo, NY, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com