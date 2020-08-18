1/
Mark M. GRESS
GRESS - Mark M.
August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Katherine (nee Bolognese) Gress; loving father of Morgan (Brian) Gress-Johnson and Paige Gress; brother of Damian Gress and Maria (Richard) Evans; dear uncle of Gabriella and Edward Evans; cousin of Julie Carruth. Friends may call Tuesday, 6-8 PM and Wednesday 4-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 567 Abbott Rd. (corner of Red Jacket Pkwy.). Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 11:30 AM at Our lady of Charity Parish/Holy Family Worship Site. Please assemble at church. Reopening restrictions limit a number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you should experience delays. Face coverings are required. Memorial tributes may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Elm and Carlton Sts., Buffalo, NY 14263.



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
