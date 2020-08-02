Mark WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS - Mark
Of West Seneca, NY, July 30, 2020 He was 56 years old and is survived by his son Corey Pickering, his daughter-in-law Trillian, his grandchildren Vash and Alelia, his sister Jennifer Williams, his mother Diana Foster and his girlfriend and best friend Theresa Gray. Mark was a loyal and loving brother, son, father and grandfather. He was in awe of the wonderful human he brought into this world, Corey, and all he has achieved. He was incredibly proud to be Seneca and embraced his Buffalo roots. Mark loved the Bills, the Sabres, Canadian beer and The Clash. When his sister was 8 years old and started taking piano lessons, Mark bought her a book of Clash piano music and she dutifully learned how to play 'The Prisoner' for him at a young age. He loved all music though, from Punk Rock to the Beach Boys and everything in between. Mark was so funny and brilliant. Although his mom didn't find it funny when he blew up her vegetable garden with M80s as a teenager. He would always pick up the phone to touch base with friends near and far, and tell a great story that would always get a laugh. He eventually graduated from the University of Buffalo and worked on a masters degree. What is especially heartbreaking is that Mark's brothers Bobby and Kyle also died way too young as did his father Robert. There's no doubt that his dad, Bobby and Kyle all greeted Mark in the Sky World with a great big hug and a shot and a beer, and maybe uncle Joe or maybe (Strummer) was there too. We all love and miss you so much Mark. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com