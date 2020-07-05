1/1
Marlene M. (Sieber) O'CONNELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'CONNELL - Marlene M.
(nee Sieber)
Age 69 of Cheektowaga and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly June 26, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Anna (nee Logel) Sieber, mother of Laura (Scott) Emery and Joni (Michael) McEvoy, grandmother of Amanda, Danny, Megan, Matthew, Philip, Mikey, Sammy, Ashton and Elizabeth and sister of the late Beverly Palmer. Also survived by her cousins. Marlene was a 1968 graduate of Tonawanda High School. She had been employed as a Secretary at Praxair and also at Hatch Acres. There will be no prior visitation or Funeral Service. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved