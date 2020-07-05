O'CONNELL - Marlene M.
(nee Sieber)
Age 69 of Cheektowaga and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly June 26, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Anna (nee Logel) Sieber, mother of Laura (Scott) Emery and Joni (Michael) McEvoy, grandmother of Amanda, Danny, Megan, Matthew, Philip, Mikey, Sammy, Ashton and Elizabeth and sister of the late Beverly Palmer. Also survived by her cousins. Marlene was a 1968 graduate of Tonawanda High School. She had been employed as a Secretary at Praxair and also at Hatch Acres. There will be no prior visitation or Funeral Service. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.