1/1
Marsha Lynn (Burney) WILKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILKINS - Marsha Lynn
(nee Burney)
August 1, 2020 of West Seneca. Beloved wife of Robert T. Wilkins; dear mother of Thomas (Alex) and Steven Wilkins; devoted daughter of Beverly and the late Donald Burney; sister of Sharon (Jeff) Polus and Donnie (Lynne) Burney. Marsha was a Surgical Technician at Sisters Hospital for 42 years. Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marsha's name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Charles F. McMahon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved