WILKINS - Marsha Lynn
(nee Burney)
August 1, 2020 of West Seneca. Beloved wife of Robert T. Wilkins; dear mother of Thomas (Alex) and Steven Wilkins; devoted daughter of Beverly and the late Donald Burney; sister of Sharon (Jeff) Polus and Donnie (Lynne) Burney. Marsha was a Surgical Technician at Sisters Hospital for 42 years. Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marsha's name to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Charles F. McMahon.