1/
Martin E. DAVIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS - Martin E.
March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Grubka); devoted father of the late Deandrea Davis; son of the late Howard and Lina Davis; loving brother of Ronald (the late Virginia), Robert (Marie) Davis, Carol Pinkowski, Paul (Shirley) Davis and Charles (the late Diane) Davis and the late Jean Altomer; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14215, where facial covering will be required, please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved