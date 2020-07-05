DAVIS - Martin E.
March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Grubka); devoted father of the late Deandrea Davis; son of the late Howard and Lina Davis; loving brother of Ronald (the late Virginia), Robert (Marie) Davis, Carol Pinkowski, Paul (Shirley) Davis and Charles (the late Diane) Davis and the late Jean Altomer; also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY 14215, where facial covering will be required, please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.