Martin L. "Marty" Senger II
1969 - 2020
SENGER II - Martin L. "Marty"
July 4, 2020 Beloved husband of Amy (nee Brunn); devoted father of Emily, Anna and Martin III, "Butchie"; loving grandfather of Dominic and Adriana; dearest son of Theresa and Martin Senger; son-in-law of Mary and Tom Brunn; dearest brother of Jennifer (Scott) Taylor; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Thursday 4-8 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Funeral Service at Center Road Baptist Church (412 Center Road, West Seneca, 14224) Friday, at 11 AM. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Face Coverings and Social Distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Senger's Services. Thank you for your understanding. Share you condolences at www.Pietszak.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Center Road Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14206
(716) 897-2400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
I am deeply sorry to hear about the passing of Marty. Words cant express my sympathy to all of you. Sending thoughts & prayers! Love, Suzanne (Vacco) Kalwara
Suzanne Kalwara
Friend
