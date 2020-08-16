1/1
Martin R. LEE
LEE - Martin R.
Of Arlington, VA, entered into rest July 24, 2020. Loving son of the late Raymond and M. Dolores (nee Cullen) Lee; dearest brother of Rev. Msgr. David M. Lee, Richard (late Louise) Lee, and the late Mary Catherine (George) Palz; dear friend of Rick Baker; fond uncle of David (Kara) Lee, Gretchen (Ron) Lussier, Keith (Kearin) Palz, Mark (Luisa) Palz; great-uncle of Madeline, Declan, Emma, Andrew, Weston and Catalina. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Lee was retired from the Library of Congress, where he served as a Social Science Analyst for Environmental Policy for over forty years. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
