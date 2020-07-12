1/1
GROSS - Marvin E.
July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years to Linda Gross; loving father of Jason (Heather Boncore) Gross; brother of Robert (Alice Muccio) Gross, Eileen Gross and the late Louis Gross; brother-in-law of James Rosen and the late Nancy Rosen Von. a Graveside Service will be held Tuesday. In following with state Capacity Guidelines, if you would like to attend, please call the Funeral Home at 639-8890. Contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to: The Lou Gross Memorial Fund, C/O The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St., Suite 525, Buffalo, 14222 www.cfgb.org. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements were made by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
