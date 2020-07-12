GROSS - Marvin E.
July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years to Linda Gross; loving father of Jason (Heather Boncore) Gross; brother of Robert (Alice Muccio) Gross, Eileen Gross and the late Louis Gross; brother-in-law of James Rosen and the late Nancy Rosen Von. a Graveside Service will be held Tuesday. In following with state Capacity Guidelines, if you would like to attend, please call the Funeral Home at 639-8890. Contributions in Marvin's memory may be made to: The Lou Gross Memorial Fund, C/O The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St., Suite 525, Buffalo, 14222 www.cfgb.org
. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
. Arrangements were made by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.