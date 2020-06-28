Mary A. HENDRICKS
HENDRICKS - Mary A.
June 22, 2020, of Hamburg, NY, beloved daughter of the late John and Alice (nee Pollard) Hendricks; loving sister of the late Catherine (late Bill), late George (Jean), late Richard (Jean) and the late Rev. Louis; survived by many nieces and nephews; longtime friend of Maureen Simmons and her beloved boxer Princess. Immediate services were held privately by the family. Public services for Mary will be determined at a later date. Mary was a sign language interpreter and devoted her life to the WNY deaf community, along with caring for friends and family. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
