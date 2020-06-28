HENDRICKS - Mary A.
June 22, 2020, of Hamburg, NY, beloved daughter of the late John and Alice (nee Pollard) Hendricks; loving sister of the late Catherine (late Bill), late George (Jean), late Richard (Jean) and the late Rev. Louis; survived by many nieces and nephews; longtime friend of Maureen Simmons and her beloved boxer Princess. Immediate services were held privately by the family. Public services for Mary will be determined at a later date. Mary was a sign language interpreter and devoted her life to the WNY deaf community, along with caring for friends and family. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.