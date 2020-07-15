1/
Mary A. (Rehm) MAERTEN
MAERTEN - Mary A. (nee Rehm)
Age 87, of Wheatfield, NY, passed away suddenly and peacefully March 8, 2020, at her winter home in Cape Coral, Florida, where her family recently vacationed there. Survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Glenwood Maerten; dearest mother of Daniel Maerten and Cheryl (Thomas) Encao; loving grandmother of Corrine Bristol, Trevin Maerten and Anthony (Becky) Encao; great-grandmother of Leia Bristol, Kendyl Bristol and Jake Encao; predeceased by brother Albert Rehm and cherished sister Rita Dohm; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Prince of Peace Church, 1055 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. If desired, memorials in Mary's honor may be sent to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements by M.J.COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL. Please visit www.mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road
Niagara Falls, NY 14304
(716) 298-1800
