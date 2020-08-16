1/
Mary A. (Haynes) McCARTHY-HALE
McCARTHY-HALE - Mary A.
(nee Haynes)
Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, July 4, 1927 - April 25, 2020. Mary was the cherished wife of the late Robert H. Hale and William J. McCarthy Jr.; she was a devoted and loving mother to the late Linda (Fred) Becker, William (Lynne) McCarthy III, Scott McCarthy; dedicated grandmother to Ryan (Viktoriya) McCarthy, Daniel (Meghan) McCarthy, Kevin (Theresa) Becker and eight great-grandchildren; Mary was a caring step-mother to Barbara Hale (Andrew) Seubert, Brenda (David) Smith, Robert (Christine) Hale and eight step-grandchildren; beloved aunt, great-aunt and lifelong friend to many. Mary worked in banking in the Village of Kenmore, NY for most of her career. Her outgoing personality and exceptional customer service skills enabled her to progress up to the position of Assistant Manager before she retired at the young age of 62. Later, Mary worked part time at the Town of Tonawanda Water Department office before officially retiring to spend some time traveling. A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday, August 21, 9:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda. Donations may be made to honor her at Hospice Foundation of WNY or Roswell Park Cancer Institute in C/O Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
My sympathy to Mary's family. I met her when she married Bob Hale. She was a lovely person and will be missed by all who knew her.
Rella Corris
Friend
