MUMM - Mary A.
March 19, 2020 of Hamburg, NY at the age of 92 years. Loving wife of the late William Mumm. Beloved companion of Donald Dole. Loving mother of Richard (Jaye) Mumm and Donna (Gary) Scheetz. Grandmother of Amanda (Mark) Schichtel and Nicholas Scheetz. Great-grandmother of Henry Schichtel. Sister of the late Donald McGee and Jean Mumm. A Memorial Mass will take place Friday August 28 at 10 am. from SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hamburg, NY. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME North Collins, NY.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.